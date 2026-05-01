Commentary: What the White House correspondents’ dinner attack is showing me about the ‘information war’

In the aftermath of the shooting, even highly educated professionals are questioning whether documented events are real.

President Donald Trump takes questions in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP/Alex Brandon) President Donald Trump takes questions in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP/Alex Brandon) In the days since the shooting at the annual White House correspondents’ dinner, I’ve found myself tracking two parallel stories: One is the security breach itself, the other is the reaction to it.

The second one is more troubling.

I am hearing from people I would normally consider grounded and analytical — executives, doctors, lawyers — who have asked me whether the attack was staged. Not misreported or misunderstood, but staged.

That is not something I used to hear outside of fringe circles. Now, it is showing up in conversations with people who make high-level decisions for a living.

What I am seeing is not just confusion; it is a fracture in shared reality.

For years, I have covered disinformation as part of the national security landscape. The pattern used to be relatively clear. False narratives would emerge, spread through specific networks and then run into a wall of verified reporting. Most people would eventually align around the facts.

That model is breaking down.

The reaction to this attack tells me we are in a different phase. The goal is no longer to convince people of one false version of events. The goal is to make people question all versions.

Once someone starts asking whether a documented incident even happened, the objective has already been met.

Trust is no longer the default. Doubt is.

That shift is being accelerated by technological advancements. Artificial intelligence is making it easier to create convincing content that can blur the line between real and fabricated. Social media platforms are amplifying whatever drives engagement, and doubt is highly engaging. The faster something spreads, the less time there is to verify it.

I see it happening in real time. A question gets raised. It gains traction and is repeated. And before long, it stands alongside verified information as just another version of events.

That creates a dangerous feedback loop. Doubt generates attention; attention gives the doubt more visibility. Visibility reinforces the idea that nothing can be taken at face value.

As someone who covers national security, this concerns me at a very practical level. Security depends on clarity.

In a crisis, people need to understand what is happening and what to do. Authorities need to communicate in a way that is trusted and acted upon.

If that trust erodes, the response becomes more difficult. People hesitate and they question instructions. They look for alternative explanations in the middle of unfolding events.

The White House correspondents’ dinner attack was stopped. The U.S. Secret Service did its job in that moment. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, is in custody and facing serious charges.

But what I am watching now is something different. The argument over what happened is moving into the same space as the event itself. The facts are competing with suspicion in real time.

That is new — at least at this scale and in these circles.

From where I sit, this is not just about one incident. It is about the environment we are now operating in — an environment where the line between reality and narrative is constantly being challenged, and where even credible people are no longer sure which is which.

That may be the most significant development of all.

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