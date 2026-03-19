Unidentified drones spotted over DC military base

WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green has confirmed with a source close to the matter that several unidentified drones were spotted above Fort McNair in D.C.

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Unidentified drones have been seen flying above a military base in D.C. where two members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet live, WTOP confirmed.

It comes as the military is raising security concerns about domestic bases during the war with Iran.

The roads around Fort McNair are busy as commuters file in and out of the military base. But one night over the past week and a half, the skies were busy.

WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green has confirmed with a source close to the matter that several unidentified drones were spotted above the base in a single night.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth call the base home.

The military is watching these potential threats more closely after the U.S. launched strikes against Iran.

Two bases in the U.S., one in New Jersey and one in Florida, have raised alerts to their second highest level because of intelligence indicating the possibility of an attack.

In a statement, the Army said it was “aware of the reported drone sightings near Fort McNair and the surrounding areas.”

“We are working with our law enforcement and interagency partners to monitor and investigate the reported sightings. Our top priority is the safety of our service members and civilian personnel that work and live on the base. Currently, there is no credible threat to Fort McNair, but we will continue to monitor the situation and adjust force protection measures as needed.”

Questions remain about who launched the drones and whether the devices were recovered.

“This kind of activity is not unusual, and sources tell me this morning, this could range from a curious person or people to a dedicated terrorist organization or some kind of criminal activity,” Green reported on WTOP Thursday.

The Washington Post was the first outlet to report on the drone sightings.

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