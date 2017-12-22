Choruses, screams and drum fills: Start 2018 off right

WASHINGTON — Everyone wants the perfect song to be playing at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve, but how about the perfect part of the perfect song?

The idea of synching up the start of a song so the perfect moment shows up right at midnight has been burning up social media for a few days, with even Phil Collins getting in on the act (you can probably guess what part of what song he means). And of course there have been more than a few jokes about when to start playing certain songs so they end at midnight and you don’t have to hear them in 2018 at all.

Whether you’re looking for new pop, hip-hop or classic rock, we’ve compiled a few songs, with the help of the geniuses of social media and the folks at Ultimate Classic Rock, along with the perfect time to hit “play” so you can start 2018 with a bang. Or a great riff, or a YEAAAHHHHHHH, or whatever floats your boat.

“Feeling Myself,” by Nicki Minaj feat. Beyoncé Play it at 11:58:50 p.m. and Beyoncé will sing “World stop” just as we enter 2018 — and the world will really stop.

