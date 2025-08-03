Catherine Hoggle has been reindicted for two counts of murder in the disappearances of her children, 2-year-old Jacob and 3-year-old Sarah, who were last seen with their mother on Sept. 7, 2014, Hoggle's defense attorney tells WTOP.

Catherine Hoggle has been reindicted for two counts of first-degree murder in the disappearances of her children, 2-year-old Jacob and 3-year-old Sarah, who were last seen with their mother on Sept. 7, 2014, Hoggle’s defense attorney tells WTOP.

“She’s been reindicted on two counts of murder, I can confirm that. And she’s being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility,” in Boyds, Maryland, said attorney David Felsen, who met with his client in the facility Sunday afternoon.

Hoggle was arrested on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Kent County, Maryland, after the State became aware that she was discharged from the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center on July 23, 2025, according to a news release from Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s office. Hoggle is scheduled for a bond review hearing at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow in Circuit Court.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Maryland’s online case search did not reflect that Hoggle has been reindicted.

Asked if he or his client have anything to say about the new indictments, Felsen said, “No comment, except that she’s still under a civil commitment, pursuant to the court’s order in December 2022.”

Second time Hoggle charged with killing children

In 2014, Hoggle was initially charged with misdemeanor child neglect — misdemeanor charges of parental abduction and obstructing an investigation were later added — but she was repeatedly found incompetent to stand trial by Montgomery County District Court judges. In September 2017, with the children still missing, Hoggle was indicted on two counts of murder.

After almost five years of being found not competent to stand trial, in November 2022, a judge questioned Hoggle to determine whether she could help in her own defense. The questioning did not include specifics about what happened to her children.

On Nov. 30, 2022, Circuit Court Judge James Bonifant dismissed the murder counts, citing a Maryland law that states authorities have five years to restore a defendant to competency before felony charges must be dropped.

In a September 2024 WTOP interview, a decade after the children disappeared, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said he hoped to be able to eventually try Hoggle.

“Like many people in the community who are concerned and grieve about these children, there are frustrations with the fact that we haven’t gotten to trial,” said McCarthy. “I still remain hopeful that at some point in time, whether it’s through medication or psychotherapy, she will become competent and we’ll be able to take the next step forward in this case.”

McCarthy’s office declined to elaborate upon Hoggle’s release from Perkins before her Monday hearing. Felsen said she was in a medical facility in Kent County, as part of her civil commitment.

