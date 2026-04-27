Catherine Hoggle’s lawyers want more details from Montgomery Co. prosecutors

The defense is asking prosecutors to explain what evidence supports the claim that the killings were premeditated.

Catherine Hoggle was the last person to see 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob Hoggle before they disappeared in 2014. (WTOP file)(WTOP/file) Catherine Hoggle was the last person to see 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob Hoggle before they disappeared in 2014. (WTOP file)(WTOP/file) Catherine Hoggle’s public defenders are asking a judge to require Montgomery County, Maryland, prosecutors to share more specifics about the murder charges she faces in connection with the disappearances of her two young children.

Hoggle, who was found incompetent to stand trial for nearly a decade, is scheduled for trial in October.

Her lawyers, Meghan Ellis Brennan and Tatiana Suren David, want prosecutors to provide details such as the exact location of the deaths, any weapons that may have been used, and the cause and manner of death for Jacob and Sarah Hoggle, who were 2 and 3 years old when they disappeared in September 2014.

The defense is also asking prosecutors to explain what evidence supports the claim that the killings were premeditated.

Catherine Hoggle was reindicted in August 2025. In 2022, a judge dismissed the previous murder charges because Hoggle had been repeatedly found incompetent to stand trial.

Prosecutors said Hoggle was the last person seen with her children before they vanished.

In response to the lawyers’ request last week, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said the indictments already meet legal standards and, under Maryland law, they are not required to specify the manner or means of death for murder or manslaughter charges.

It’s not clear when the judge will decide if prosecutors must provide more information.

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