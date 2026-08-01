Camp Greentree offers Montgomery Co. students mental health support alongside summer fun

At Greentree, camp participants can also get mental health support as they navigate difficult chapters in their lives.

Camp Greentree has offered plenty of activities this summer in Montgomery County, Maryland, but campers also have access to something that may be more valuable.

At Greentree, camp participants can also get mental health support as they navigate difficult chapters in their lives.

“We have a significant number of campers and families that have experienced homelessness. A number have been exposed to domestic violence. We have several campers that have had significant loss in their family or loss of a significant caregiver, so a parent has passed away or a grandparent who was caregiving for them,” said Joe Wilson, senior director for mental health services with the Jewish Social Service Agency.

He said there are also campers who “have histories of physical and sexual abuse and neglect that really struggle with how to manage themselves after those kinds of experiences.”

High school senior Karma Moore said the five‑week summer camp has helped her with her anxiety and motivated her to become an art therapist when she graduates.

“I have really bad social anxiety,” she said.

The Jewish Social Service Agency, which has offices in Rockville and Northern Virginia, has been partnering with Montgomery County Public Schools since 2024 to nurture Camp Greentree.

“We send weekend food bags home. We also have a pop‑up clothing store,” Wilson said. “We ensure that whatever is happening for the family that they need support with will continue after camp is over, which is really important.”

Camp Greentree is serving 90 kids this summer. Registration for next summer opens at the start of 2026. Students can get a referral from their school counselor to sign up.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.