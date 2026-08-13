End of Haitian temporary protected status sparks concern in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich discussed how the end of temporary protected status has impacted some Haitian residents in the county.

Following a recent decision by the Trump administration to end temporary protected status for Haitian immigrants, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) used his weekly Wednesday media briefing to discuss how the change has impacted some Haitian residents in the county.

“Montgomery County is home to thousands of Haitian families who work, raise children here, run small businesses and contribute to our community every single day,” Elrich said, noting that many came due to political unrest and the 2010 earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people. “Late last month, the federal government announced the discriminate termination of temporary protected status, also known as TPS for Haitian residents.”

According to the American Immigration Council, more than 330,000 Haitians could lose protections under the termination of TPS.

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