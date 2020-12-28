White’s Ferry river crossing in Montgomery Co. ceases operations after court decision

White's Ferry, the historic Potomac River crossing in Poolesville, Maryland, announced it is ceasing operations Monday after a circuit court decision in Loudoun County, Virginia.

For over two centuries, the ferry has docked on the Virginia side of the river. However, the operator, on its Facebook page, announced Monday morning that the Virginia court ruled it could not legally dock on the opposite shore at White’s Ferry Road in Loudoun County.

The ferry operator has been in court with Rockland Farm, LLC for over a decade, according to Loudoun Circuit Court filings, in the case of Rockland Farm, LLC, et al. v. White’s Ferry, Inc.

NOTICE: White’s Ferry will CEASE Potomac River ferry operation btwn White’s Ferry Road in Montgomery County, Maryland and White’s Ferry Road in Loudoun County, Virginia EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY due to Circuit Court of Loudoun County, Va ruling – White’s Ferry CROSSING CLOSED pic.twitter.com/KBvQLfNRH2 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 28, 2020

The owners of the land in Virginia, known as Rockland, complained that White’s Ferry was unlawfully occupying its land. White’s Ferry argued for its right to use the landing due to having customers and business operations on that side of the river for over two centuries.

The case has been postponed and delayed and dismissed throughout the years before the most recent decision which required the ferry to stop operating.

This is a developing story. WTOP has reached out to Loudoun County and the Poolesville, Maryland, government.

See the location of White’s Ferry via the map below.