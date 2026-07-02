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2 women dead, firefighter injured after Silver Spring house fire

Abigail Stuckrath | abigail.stuckrath@wtop.com

July 5, 2026, 9:45 AM

Two women died and a firefighter was injured after a house fire in Silver Spring, Maryland, early Sunday morning, a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service official said.

The fire was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Plyers Mill Road and Brunswick Avenue.

David Pazos, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said an EMS crew returning from a hospital transport noticed a haze in the area and began investigating.

The crew located the fire and called it in, Pazos said.

“When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire in the second floor of a single family home,” Pazos said.

Firefighters conducted an aggressive search of the house and found two women dead inside, according to Pazos.

A firefighter was rushed to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.


The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A map of the area is below.

CLICK MAP TO ENLARGE. (Courtesy Google Maps)

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Abigail Stuckrath

Abigail Stuckrath is an associate producer with WTOP News.

abigail.stuckrath@wtop.com

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