2 women dead, firefighter injured after Silver Spring house fire

Two women died and a firefighter was injured after a house fire in Silver Spring, Maryland, early Sunday morning.

Two women died and a firefighter was injured after a house fire in Silver Spring, Maryland, early Sunday morning, a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service official said.

The fire was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Plyers Mill Road and Brunswick Avenue.

David Pazos, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said an EMS crew returning from a hospital transport noticed a haze in the area and began investigating.

The crew located the fire and called it in, Pazos said.

“When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire in the second floor of a single family home,” Pazos said.

Firefighters conducted an aggressive search of the house and found two women dead inside, according to Pazos.

A firefighter was rushed to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

2400blk Harmon Rd(Silver Spring)/House Fire w/ double fatality. @mcfrs arrived to find fire to 2nd fl of a SFH with no occupants outside. Crews performed an aggressive search and located 2 adult F deceased, inside the structure. 1 FF transported with non-life threatening injury. pic.twitter.com/aaK4K11D0B — Pazos@mcfrsPIO (@DavidPazos15) July 5, 2026



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A map of the area is below.

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