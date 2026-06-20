Maryland delegate, union leader involved in fight at Montgomery Co. early voting site

A complaint was filed after a fight broke out between union President Gino Renne and state Del. Gabriel Acevero at an early voting site in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO President Gino Renne filed a complaint Thursday night against Del. Gabriel Acevero (D-Dist. 39) alleging the state legislator “sucker punched” him outside the polls in Gaithersburg on the last day of early voting for Tuesday’s primary election.

In a Friday phone interview, Renne — whose union represents Montgomery County government employees — said he and members of his staff were at the early voting site at Bohrer Park Activity Center on Thursday evening canvassing for the union’s endorsed candidates.

Renne told Bethesda Today a union staffer confronted Acevero, who is running for re-election, about passing out campaign literature past the “no electioneering” point at the site. The confrontation got heated, and Renne stepped in.

“I looked at him and I said, ‘This is the exact behavior that forced me to fire you,’ ” Renne told Bethesda Today, referring to Acevero’s past employment with MCGEO.

The story continues. Read the rest from Bethesda Today.