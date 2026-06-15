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For some Montgomery County children, free summer meals are too far away

Talia Richman, The Banner Montgomery

June 15, 2026, 2:38 PM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

The end of the school year adds a new burden for families who rely on campuses to provide free breakfast and lunch to their children.

While Montgomery County Public Schools operates an expansive summer meals program, that food can be hard to access for kids who live in Poolesville, Barnesville and other communities in the rural Upcounty.

The closest summer food site to Poolesville Elementary, for example, is more than 10 miles away — at least a 20-minute drive.

“People just don’t appreciate how different this area is than the rest of the county,” community leader Link Hoewing said.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Banner Montgomery.

Talia Richman, The Banner Montgomery

The Banner Montgomery is a local, independent news source covering Montgomery County and Maryland.

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