‘The urgency is real’: Glass introduces bill to halt data center permits in Montgomery County

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.
Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large) on Tuesday introduced a bill to temporarily pause the development of data centers in the county, including a project in Dickerson that already is pending final approval.
During a Tuesday press conference at the council office building in Rockville, Glass cited county residents’ concerns about the potential environmental impacts of future data centers — specifically, a 360-megawatt campus proposed at the site of a former coal-fired power plant in Dickerson — as a driving force behind his decision to push for a moratorium.
Read more at Bethesdamagazine.com.