‘The urgency is real’: Glass introduces bill to halt data center permits in Montgomery County

During a Tuesday press conference at the council office building in Rockville, Glass cited county residents’ concerns about the potential environmental impacts of future data centers.

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Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large) on Tuesday introduced a bill to temporarily pause the development of data centers in the county, including a project in Dickerson that already is pending final approval.

During a Tuesday press conference at the council office building in Rockville, Glass cited county residents’ concerns about the potential environmental impacts of future data centers — specifically, a 360-megawatt campus proposed at the site of a former coal-fired power plant in Dickerson — as a driving force behind his decision to push for a moratorium.

Read more at Bethesdamagazine.com.