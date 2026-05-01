Kayaker dead after Potomac River accident near Great Falls

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the incident involved three men and unfolded near the Great Falls area of the river.

A kayaker has died after falling out of his boat and being swept up in the Potomac River near Great Falls on Sunday.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the incident involved three men and unfolded near the Great Falls area of the river. All three ended up in the water and were able to self-rescue onto the Virginia shoreline.

First responders with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene around 2 p.m.

Update – Kayaker was pronounced dead at the Fairfax INOVA Hospital after a boating mishap on Potomac River at Great Falls. Police will conduct a death investigation. https://t.co/nZIBKa8g5d pic.twitter.com/aQOhZa0wSu — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 4, 2026

Piringer said one of the men was unconscious and suffering life‑threatening injuries. He was resuscitated at the scene and transferred by boat for medical care.

The kayaker was later pronounced dead at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Piringer said.

“We believe they were boating in and around the Great Falls and somehow got caught up in some hydraulics up in that area,” Piringer said. “Water’s very low, so it’s treacherous in some areas.”

He said police will conduct a death investigation.

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