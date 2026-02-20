Police seek person on video in connection to killing of 87-year-old man inside Potomac senior living facility

A person caught on surveillance video is suspected of killing an 87-year-old man at a senior living facility in Potomac, Maryland, last weekend.

Police are looking for a person caught on surveillance video who they say may be linked to the shooting death of an 87-year-old man inside a senior living facility in Potomac, Maryland, last weekend.

Montgomery County police released the footage Friday morning with hopes that someone might recognize a person believed to be connected to the death of Robert Fuller Jr., who was found dead Saturday at the Cogir of Potomac senior living facility.

That person is wearing dark-colored pants and what appears to be a plaid black-and-white top on the video. But the person is only captured from behind, so police said they can’t make out the person’s gender and race.

Police were called to the senior living facility in the 10800 block of Potomac Tennis Lane at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

First responders found Fuller inside his apartment, with a gunshot wound to his head.

Montgomery County police are investigating Fuller’s death as a homicide. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will complete an autopsy to determine his cause and manner of death.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the person’s clothing, gait or other features to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773- 5070.

There’s a reward available for tips that lead to an arrest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.