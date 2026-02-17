Police identify 87-year-old man killed at Potomac senior living facility

A homicide investigation in the death of Robert Fuller Jr., 87, the man shot at a Potomac senior living facility Saturday, continues with no arrests.

The Cogir Senior Living facility in Potomac, Maryland. (WTOP/Grace Newton) The Cogir Senior Living facility in Potomac, Maryland. (WTOP/Grace Newton) Montgomery County police have identified the man found dead Saturday at a Potomac, Maryland, senior living facility as Robert Fuller Jr.

Fuller, 87, was an attorney, author and philanthropist with deep ties to Maine. He was also the great‑great‑grandson of former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Melville Fuller, according to reporting by Ethan Andrews of The Bangor Daily News via WGME.

Fuller had been shot in the head. Detectives are investigating his death as a homicide, police said.

Police said officers and fire rescue crews were called to the Cogir of Potomac Senior Living facility in the 10800 block of Potomac Tennis Lane, next to the Falls Road Golf Course, for a medical emergency around 7:34 a.m.

Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders attempted life‑saving measures, police said.

His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Cogir of Potomac Executive Director Rachel Grant told community members Monday afternoon “we want to assure you that your safety and well-being remain our top priority,” in an email obtained by WTOP.

“Out of respect for those involved and to protect the integrity of the process, we cannot share specific details at this time. What we can tell you is that this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to residents or staff,” Grant wrote.

Since the weekend, Grant said safety measures have been increased and extra security staff have been added. She said counseling will be among the other resources offered.

Police said no suspect information is available and no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1‑866‑411‑8477. Police said tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

