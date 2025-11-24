Two suspects wanted in armed Takoma Park carjacking

The Montgomery County Police Department is calling on the public's help to identify two suspects tied to a Nov. 20 armed carjacking in Takoma Park, Maryland.

The incident, police said, happened after a woman drove her Mercedes C300 into a parking lot in the 7700 block of Eastern Avenue in a residential area of Takoma Park on Thursday afternoon. The woman was approached by two individuals, who then followed her in a Toyota Highlander.

Within moments, one of the suspects demanded her car keys while displaying a gun, according to Montgomery County police. The second suspect, police said, later exited the Highlander SUV and got into the woman’s Mercedes.

Both individuals then drove away from the scene. The woman was not injured.

Police released photos of the individuals they are looking for. One of the men is thought to be in his late teens to early 20s, whereas police said the second suspect is in his mid- to late-20s.

Anyone with information of the incident or knowledge of either suspect is urged to contact the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, or call 1-866-411-8477. All tips are anonymous.

