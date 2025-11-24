Redevelopment of Gaithersburg’s Lakeforest Mall site announced

Montgomery County's Lakeforest Mall site will soon be transformed to a development including condos, mixed-use, an expanded transit center and green space.

Montgomery County, Maryland’s Lakeforest Mall site, which was once home to a mall that featured an indoor skating rink and retail outlets Hecht’s and Woodward and Lothrop, will soon be transformed.

About 45 years after it opened, the 100-acre site in Gaithersburg, which was once the largest mall in Montgomery County, is the focus of redevelopment that will include an expansion of the transit center that’s currently there and mixed-use development, including condos, retail outlets and green space.

The redevelopment includes a partnership between the county and WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments, according to a news release from County Executive Marc Elrich.

The new transit center will serve eight Ride On bus routes that use the current Lakeforest Transit Center and will include capacity for the planned MD 355 Flash Bus Rapid Transit, or BRT, corridor.

According to county officials, the first phase of the transit center redevelopment is expected to take one year.

