Woman fatally shot by ex-boyfriend while leaving Maryland home, Montgomery Co. police say

WTOP Staff

October 12, 2025, 4:31 PM

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend as she was leaving her Wheaton, Maryland, home early Sunday.

Montgomery County Police said the shooting took place at the 1700 block of Imperial Drive, and that the 47-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were called to the area just before 8:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation, police said, revealed the woman was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend, who subsequently fled the scene.

After speaking with a witness who provided a description of the gunman and his vehicle, investigators found the individual driving near Horizon Place in the 6th district.

Following a police pursuit that included the ex-boyfriend’s car rolling over and crashing, the gunman was apprehended and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not released the names of either the woman or her ex-boyfriend.

