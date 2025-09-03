Montgomery Co. man arrested on murder charge in 2022 shooting

Montgomery County police arrested Jason Duane Moore, 47, Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have arrested a man in connection to a 2022 fatal shooting at a Silver Spring apartment complex.

Police arrested Jason Duane Moore, 47, Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and firearm charges in the killing of 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts.

In the early morning hours on Dec. 2, 2022, police arrived to the Summit Hill apartment complex for reports of a shooting. There, they found Potts in the apartment’s parking garage suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

For months, Potts’ family pleaded for help solving the case, asking the public to help them get justice.

William Potts, the victim’s brother, told WTOP’s Gigi Barnett in 2023 that his brother was killed on his birthday. Potts also left behind a young daughter.

“We need justice for that, and we need the community to help us,” he said.

Police are still asking anyone with additional information in the case to contact them at 240-773-5070 or on their website.

