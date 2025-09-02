2 in custody after Montgomery Co. shooting kills teen, leaves 21-year-old in critical condition

Two suspects are in custody after a deadly shooting Friday night at a Silver Spring, Maryland, park.

According to Montgomery County Police, the shooting happened at the Long Branch Local Park on Langley Drive, where officers found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person, who died at the scene, was identified as 17-year-old Charly Blayner Vail Lucas, of Silver Spring.

The second person, a 21-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital and remains in critical condition.

Detectives said the shooting could be connected to an Aug. 18 homicide that killed 17-year-old Jaril Verde Murillo on University Boulevard East.

Officials made the connection after firearms, among other evidence, were uncovered during the SWAT-assisted search of 20-year-old Jhony Steve Rosales Castillo’s Silver Spring home on Saturday.

Both Rosales Castillo and 18-year-old Juan Carlos Gutierrez-Hernandez were arrested in that case following the search. They face multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder of a minor victim and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.

