Proposed bill would provide options for families of fallen Montgomery Co. firefighters

The HERO Act, inspired by Lt. Christopher Higgins, aims to expand and expedite survivor benefits for families of career firefighters who die in the line of duty. Proposed by Council members Evan Glass and Sidney Katz, the bill ensures grieving spouses and children receive a 20-year pension equivalent, and eliminates delays in benefit distribution.

Lisa Higgins, the widow of a Montgomery County, Maryland, firefighter who died in the line of duty in January, had to wait months before she and her two children saw the first of the survivors’ benefits they were entitled to under county law.

Two council members want to change that, so no grieving family has to face hardship after their loss.

Inspired by fallen firefighter 46-year-old Lt. Christopher Higgins, Montgomery County Council members Evan Glass and Sidney Katz introduced the HERO Act at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Higgins, who was posthumously granted the rank of lieutenant, died while fighting a fire in Laurel in January.

According to Glass’ office, if a career firefighter dies in the line of duty, their spouse would receive a disability benefit equal to at least 70% of the firefighter’s salary. If the firefighter was eligible for retirement at the time of death, that spouse could receive a 100% joint and survivor pension.

The proposed bill would not take away those options, but would provide a third, Glass said.

“The HERO Act expands the existing survivor benefits so that spouses and children of firefighters who die in the line of duty can receive the equivalent of a 20-year pension, regardless of how long they served,” Glass said.

Glass also said the bill would expedite the process, so that families don’t face delays.

“I would not wish this journey upon anyone, and I just appreciate what everyone’s doing to support my children and myself,” Lisa said during a news conference announcing the legislation.

Lt. Michael Moore spoke of the loss felt by the department when Christopher Higgins died.

“The pain of that day didn’t stop at the firehouse doors.”

Referring to the Higgins family, Moore said, “They lost a husband, a father, a mentor, a son and a brother.”

Lt. Scott Kitner, the captain of the Burtonsville Fire Station where Higgins worked, said the passage of the HERO Act would ensure surviving spouses aren’t left waiting for benefits, and aren’t burdened with years of paperwork.

For families who lose a loved one in the line of duty, Montgomery County Fire Chief Corey Smedley said, “Even after the emergency is over, that doesn’t stop the suffering.”

Council member Katz said he expected the council to act on the bill as quickly as possible.

Glass agreed, saying, “Once it becomes law, which I anticipate it will, it takes effect immediately.”

The legislation applies to career firefighters only, but Glass’ office indicated that expanding the law to include police and volunteer firefighters could be considered.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.