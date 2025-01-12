‘One of the best’: Montgomery Co. firefighters mourn death of colleague who died battling house fire

Montgomery County fire and rescue officials said a firefighter died after responding to a house fire in neighboring Prince George's County, Maryland.

The Rockville Fire Department identified the firefighter as Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Master Firefighter Christopher Higgins.

In a news conference on Saturday, fire officials said he was 46 years old.

Higgins was part of a mutual aid response and was assigned to a unit from the Burtonsville Volunteer Fire Department, MCFRS Station 15, the fire department said.

He collapsed while fighting a house fire in Laurel around 5 p.m. on Saturday. It happened while he was “throwing ladders” to a house in the 15000 block of Bradford Drive.

During the house fire an emergency happened “where we had to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts to our firefighter,” Montgomery County Fire Chief Corey Smedley said.

According to Smedley, Higgins was a 23-year veteran of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Smedley said the firefighter collapsed while at the scene of the fire and was transported to Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring, where he died.

He said that his cause of death would be determined by the medical examiner.

Asked during a Sunday news conference whether any underlying medical condition played a role in Higgins’ death, Smedley said he was unaware of such information.

“If I did know that information, I wouldn’t be able to divulge that information. But, right now, we just don’t. We’re too early in the process,” Smedley said.

“I can tell you that Chris was Chris, based off of what I learned about Chris. And he did a lot of things on that fire scene that was what he was taught to do. So, he put his training into use yesterday.”

Battalion Chief Rafael Gibson, of the MCFRS Fire & Rescue Training Academy and a longtime colleague of Higgins, said he was a “fireman’s fireman.”

“Chris was loved. Chris was a fireman’s fireman. One of our best,” Gibson said.

Higgins leaves behind his wife, Lisa, and the couple’s two young children, according to the Burtonsville Volunteer Fire Department.

“He is also mourned by his extended family, his Fire Station 15 brothers and sisters, and the entire fire service family,” the Burtonsville department wrote in a statement.

Acting Prince George’s County Executive Tara Jackson offered condolences to the family of the fallen firefighter late Saturday and “continued prayers for the health and safety of all our first responders” as they grieve.

“We are proud of the robust mutual aid agreements with our surrounding jurisdictions, as over 50 firefighters from Prince George’s County, Montgomery County, and Howard County worked together on this incident. Prince George’s County will continue to support the needs of our firefighters, the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services, and our other public safety partners during this difficult time.”

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando also offered their condolences.

Our hearts are heavy at the loss of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Master Firefighter Christopher Higgins, who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to his community. — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) January 12, 2025

Heartbroken by the tragic loss of Montgomery County Master Firefighter Chris Higgins who gave his life in the line of duty last night. A true hero with 22 years of service in @MCFRS. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and all members of @IAFFLocal1664. pic.twitter.com/NQ9IYjphIn — Councilmember Will Jawando (@CMJawando) January 12, 2025

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a post on “X” that, “the sudden loss of MFF Higgins is a tremendous loss to our communities. We are eternally grateful for his service to the residents of Maryland, and we are keeping his family in our hearts.”

Pittman said that Higgins was a life member of Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company in Severna Park.

I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the family of Master Firefighter Christopher Higgins, and ask our residents to please keep his family, @mcfrs, Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company, and @AACoFD in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/Mv3I8tNXeC — County Executive Steuart Pittman (@AACoExec) January 12, 2025

No other injuries related to the fire were provided. Information on displacements was not immediately available.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk and Gaby Arancibia contributed to this report.

