Montgomery Co. schools superintendent asks for $2.7B to maintain school buildings

Montgomery County’s portfolio of school buildings is growing, and so is the cost of maintaining and replacing schools in the county, according to a presentation from Superintendent Thomas Taylor.

In order to maintain the 238 school buildings in the Maryland school district’s portfolio, Taylor’s asking for $2.7 billion in his six-year capital budget proposal.

Taylor said the school system’s “true needs” would require a $5.2 billion investment.

During Tuesday’s Montgomery County Board of Education meeting, Taylor was asked by board member Grace Rivera-Oven to explain the big-bucks request, saying, “I keep hearing we’re building Taj Mahals,” a reference to complaints that the school system overspends on projects.

Taylor told the board, “Cost escalation has gone up 42% in just six years.”

“This is the highest construction cost increase in our lifetime,” he said.

The rising costs are exacerbated by “the environment where there are steep tariffs on international steel and building materials, and the constraints in labor because of some of the federal policies,” Taylor said.

Among the school projects proposed for the capital improvement plans through 2031 is replacing Piney Branch, Burning Tree, Cold Spring, Highland View and Sligo Creek elementary schools. At the secondary level, the proposal includes replacing Eastern Middle School and Damascus High School and “renewal” at Sligo Middle School.

During the Tuesday meeting, board member Laura Stewart asked what she called “the big question in the room” about the plan to close Silver Spring International Middle School, a building that once housed the old Blair High School and that was originally built on the Wayne Avenue site in 1935. The plan is to eventually use it as a holding facility.

In Montgomery County, a “holding facility” is a school building that’s kept open to serve as a temporary home for students while their home schools are either renovated or replaced. Referring to the site, Stewart asked “why this is OK as a holding facility and not for a school?”

Taylor responded in part, saying, “a lot of people can put up with a lot if it’s temporary,” but was quick to add that work needs to be done at the SSIMS site “to elevate it so that it can be a satisfactory place” as a holding facility.

Stewart also raised concerns about the SSIMS site as the Purple Line light rail project is being located next to the school.

“It does concern us, if we switch to a holding school, we would just switch to bus transportation and that would change the dynamic,” Taylor said. It would give the school “a dimension of safety, which is a little bit different than what we have right now.”

Meetings for public feedback on the proposal are planned for Oct. 23 and 28 at 6 p.m.

