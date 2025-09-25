Early education gets a $10 million boost in Montgomery County

County Executive Marc Elrich said $6 million of the funding is coming from the federal government for its Head Start program, while the Maryland county is adding $4 million to expand its child care centers.

Marc Elrich speaks in a classroom(WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) Marc Elrich speaks in a classroom(WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) As their classroom was packed with standing adults, students at the Academy Child Development Center at Stone Mill Elementary School in North Potomac, Maryland, sat quietly at tables barely noticing the press conference that was taking place around them.

While parents would have been incredibly happy with their children’s behavior, they would also be thrilled hearing that Montgomery County is investing $10 million in early childhood education.

As soon as Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich walked through the door, a big smile came over his face. Elrich, who spent 17 years teaching elementary school, told WTOP that it felt good being back in a classroom.

During the announcement, Elrich said he was speaking as a former elementary school teacher, adding they knew that far too many kids were entering kindergarten two years behind.

“That means they are entering socially, emotionally and cognitively as 3-year-olds,” Elrich said. “At a time when they need to be 5-year-olds.”

Once a student starts behind, Elrich said it’s tough to catch up. There is research, he said, that shows that you’ll be able to predict if a student will be successful by third grade.

That is why Elrich believes this investment is as important as when all-day kindergarten became mandatory.

Montgomery County says this three-prong initiative will strengthen its early childhood education, or ECE, system. There is a new loan fund and federal grants, thanks to new programs and partnerships. There is a collaborative initiative for child care educators, which the county says is a response to a recent study that identified major gaps in child care access, especially for children in underserved communities.

Among the speakers at the announcement on Wednesday along with Elrich was Thomas Taylor, the superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools, and Kate Stewart, the president of the Montgomery County Council.

“The funding is going to our Head Start programs and also our early childhood providers, creating more seats for families,” Stewart said. “To help families to make sure that they are prepared when they enter our school system in kindergarten is so essential.”

Another one of the adults in the room who was thrilled by this announcement has over 35 years experience working with the age group this initiative would benefit.

Leslie Walsh, the chief executive director of Academy Child Development Center, said the exposure to classrooms that children have from a very young age “and the teacher child relationships are critical to the child’s success.”

