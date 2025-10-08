Montgomery County schools move all high school graduations to UMBC in Baltimore

All graduations for the Montgomery County Public Schools' class of 2026 will be held at the University of Maryland Baltimore County in Baltimore.

All graduations for the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) class of 2026 will be held at the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) in Baltimore, according to a Wednesday statement from an MCPS spokesperson.

“This change ensures a comfortable indoor setting, easy access for families, and lower costs, thanks to districtwide negotiations,” Liliana López, a spokesperson for Montgomery County schools said. “Further details, including transportation options, will be shared with families in the months ahead.”

