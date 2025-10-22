Fired federal workforce gets ongoing support in Montgomery Co.

The newly launched career center in Montgomery County offers tailored services like resume assistance, career coaching and professional development to help former federal workers transition into the job market.

A site dedicated to helping former federal workers get a leg up in a competitive job market opened on Oct. 9 in Montgomery County — and it’s been busy ever since.

Anthony Featherstone, the executive director at WorkSource Montgomery, a nonprofit that focuses on career development in Montgomery County, said Tuesday that the newly launched Mobilize Montgomery Federal Workforce Career Center in Wheaton has “had over 200 individuals visit the center and sign up for services … and that number is growing every day.”

Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart invited Featherstone to speak during her weekly briefing with reporters, and talked about the “upheaval” that former federal workers had been faced with.

“I mean we’re talking about people who have worked decades for the federal government,” she said. “Switching career paths is a huge undertaking.”

Among the things that make the Federal Workforce Career Center unique is that about 60% of the staff “have previous federal experience and have been impacted directly over the past few months and that brings a level of empathy that I think you just don’t get if you haven’t lived that experience,” Featherstone said.

The center serves former federal workers with career coaching, resume assistance and other professional development programs.

Featherstone said one of the most frequently requested services is “just the ability to sit down with a career coach and kind of talk through what your options are and how does your federal experience translate to local government, state government, private industry and so forth.”

While Featherstone said there seems to be real optimism among those looking for work, and those hoping to help place them, he was also frank about the challenges job-seekers face.

“It is a tight labor market, so it’s very competitive for anyone who is looking for employment right now,” he said. “We’re focusing on how do you make yourself more competitive in a competitive market, how do you brand yourself.”

The key, he said, is helping former federal workers “to make sure that whatever they’re presenting, whether it’s a resume, whether it’s an elevator pitch, that they’re putting their best foot forward when it comes to talking to a prospective employer.”

