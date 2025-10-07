Protecting furloughed federal workers from getting scammed

Montgomery County's Office of Consumer Protection shares tips aimed at keeping furloughed federal workers safe from scammers looking to exploit them.

While federal workers may be out on furlough as a result of the government shutdown, scammers are still on the job.

“Whether it’s a hurricane or even a federal government shutdown, (scammers) will take advantage of whatever happens in the news,” Eric Friedman, director of the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection, told WTOP.

The Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection is urging federal workers to stay vigilant, though Friedman said staffers “haven’t seen any complaints yet” that are directly targeting federal workers.

“We want consumers to be alert,” Friedman said.

Furloughed employees may be worried about their finances, making them a target for fraudsters, he said.

Among the things consumers should watch out for are offers of loans that may be easy to obtain but have high-interest rates or hidden fees.

Consumers may also be targeted by work-from-home scams.

“Those have been around for a long time, but they’re being updated now,” Friedman said. “They’ll be telling people that there’s a situation where you can work at home, all you have to do is provide some financial information up front.”

No matter who you’re contacted by, whether it’s by text, email or phone, verify that the person you’re communicating with is, in fact, who they say they are. That could mean hanging up the call to go check.

“You shouldn’t be giving out financial information unless you initiated the call,” he said.

For federal workers concerned about paying their bills, Friedman said, they can contact their creditors and utilities and check into either delayed payments or payment plan options.

In a release from the OCP, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said residents should “rely on trusted resources, stay alert to scams.” The office also suggests that residents concerned about rent or utilities can call 3-1-1 to check available housing and support services.

