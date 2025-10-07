Butler’s Orchard’s guide to picking the perfect pumpkin

From apple picking to cutting down Christmas trees to visiting the pumpkin patch, families from around the D.C. region have been making memories at Butler’s Orchard for generations.

When you have a question about your feet, you ask a podiatrist. If you need information about your taxes, you call an accountant. But if you want to know how to keep your pumpkin from rotting on your front porch, you head to Germantown, Maryland, and ask someone at Butler’s Orchard.

From apple picking to cutting down Christmas trees to visiting the pumpkin patch, families from around the D.C. region have been making memories at Butler’s Orchard for generations.

Who better to give pumpkin picking advice than someone who has been working at Butler’s since he himself was 10 years old — and has since taken over as Farm and Finance Manager at the orchard.

“I’m 36 now,” Ben Butler said. “And I have a degree in horticulture and crop production from the University of Maryland.”

His grandparents, George and Shirley Butler, started the family business 75 years ago.

The first piece of advice Butler offered was quite simple: “Don’t carve it. We’re too far from Halloween. If you carve that pumpkin now, it’s not going to make it. It’ll start to melt,” he said.

According to Butler, you should wait for a few days, or at least a week, before Halloween before you transform the pumpkin into a jack-o’-lantern.

When you are looking for the perfect pumpkin, Butler believes you should look for one with a nice green stem and no soft spots. Once you get the pumpkin home, use a disinfecting wipe to remove bacteria from the pumpkin’s rind and keep it out of direct sunlight.

This weekend is the orchard’s 45th Annual Pumpkin Festival, and if you go, make sure you don’t miss some of their massive pumpkins. Tickets range from $12 to $22.

“We’ve got some Atlantic giants,” Butler said. “A couple of those were over 300 pounds.”

Butler said “if you want to be the king of the neighborhood,” you can take one of them home for $300-400.

“They’re pretty awesome. You carve out the top, put the kid in the pumpkin. It’s an awful cute photo op,” Butler said.

