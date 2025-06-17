Westland Middle School in Bethesda closed for second day after tree lands on top of school building

A middle school in Montgomery County, Maryland, remains closed for a second day after a tree fell on top of it, leaving the building unsafe for people to be inside.

Montgomery County Public Schools said Westland Middle School in Bethesda experienced damage due to the rainy and windy weather over the weekend, “causing structural damage affecting classrooms in the rear of the building.”

The school, which was closed on Monday, remain closed on Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution” for debris cleanup, the school district said in an updated statement.

“(Monday), a crane was brought in, crews worked to remove the tree, and a structural engineer assessed the building,” the statement said. “Three classrooms will need to be closed until repairs are complete; however, ongoing cleanup efforts of loose bricks, roofing materials, etc., cause safety concerns.”

Damages to the building couldn’t be assessed until the tree was removed, MCPS said. In total, 18 classrooms were closed off.

“MCPS facilities and construction teams will be planning for all repairs to fully restore the building as soon as possible,” MCPS said.

Tuesday is scheduled to be the last day of classes before summer break in Montgomery County.

WTOP’s Jeffery Leon contributed to this report.

