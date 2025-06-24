Montgomery County continues efforts to boost access to mental health care

A recent report from the Montgomery County Office of Legislative Oversight finds an increasing need for access to mental health care among young people.

According to the OLO report released June 17, “today’s youth are facing a mental/behavioral health crisis.” Maryland ranked sixth in the nation in 2021 for providing suitable access to mental health care for adults, but 31st when it comes to the prevalence of mental illness and the access to care for youths.

The report also found data that showed Maryland’s behavioral health workforce would need an additional 32,800 professionals statewide by 2028, in order to meet the current level of demand for services.

Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart referred to the report and the county’s ongoing efforts to address the issue, when she told reporters Monday that county officials are hearing from providers about the increased needs of the community.

“They are seeing more in their work, particularly among the Latino community and our immigrant community,” Stewart said.

County Council member Gabe Albornoz, who chairs the council’s Health and Human Services Committee, agreed with Stewart’s assessment. He said that young people report more anxiety in general, but “especially children of immigrants — our newly-arriving children — who are experiencing the anxiousness with the rhetoric and the toxic atmosphere that we are in.”

Many young people access mental health care and counseling through school, but when summer’s out, Albornoz said the county’s other departments work to provide helpful programming.

“The Recreation Department continues to take a really important role and lead in helping to coordinate programs and services, particularly through the recreation centers,” he said.

Adriane Clutter, the acting director of the Recreation Department, said there are a variety of programs designed to help young people, especially teenagers, who could use mental health support. One of those, she said, is something called “Vibe Check.”

“And it gives teens the opportunity to do some peer-to-peer support,” she said.

It also trains them in “mental health first aid” that allows them “to talk about some of the challenges they face. And it’s been really popular, really well-received among teens,” Clutter added.

The OLO will generate more reports on youth mental health issues. The next report will focus on the availability of behavioral health care and services that are available to young people through Montgomery County Public Schools.

