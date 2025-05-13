Prince George’s County residents call for more mental health resources for children

At a meeting Monday night, billed as a "Mental Health Town Hall," Prince George's County leaders heard an update from health officials about mental health services.

At a meeting Monday night, billed as a “Mental Health Town Hall,” Prince George’s County leaders heard an update from health officials about the progress made in the last year in providing mental health services.

But they also heard from parents frustrated that the county has not made much progress in providing those same services to children.

Wala Blegay, representing District 6, which includes areas such as Largo, Bowie, Capitol Heights and Upper Marlboro, sponsored the town hall.

“I lost my son then. He’s still alive, but I’ve lost my son,” said Maryland State Del. Kim Taylor, sobbing as she told the story of her son, who suffered a mental breakdown. Taylor couldn’t find help.

“There was a struggle on my steps with my son and my husband, and I called 988, and there was a wait. There was nobody available,” she said.

The point made by parents attending the meeting, and acknowledged by county leaders, is there is a need to do more in providing mental health services to children.

“There are no ER beds for children with psychiatric issues except for Largo Hospital,” said Danielle LeClair, whose adopted daughter, now a teenager, has post-traumatic stress disorder and other mood disorders, the result of fetal alcohol syndrome, according to doctors.

“Largo has two beds,” LeClair said. “But, it’s where all the adult men patients are, who can just walk in with your teenage daughter. There’s no locked door.”

Council members and health officials admit they need to do more.

“I really don’t want you, Ms. LeClair, to have to come back and voice frustration again,” Blegay said. “Believe me, you don’t just speak for yourself. From many parents, I’ve heard the same thing.”

Blegay said she’s hopeful the next Prince George’s County executive will find the resources necessary to fund a robust mental health system for children in the county.

