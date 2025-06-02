DC offers ‘care for creatives’ mental health services, amid stress and challenges of artists, entertainers

GW's Care for Creatives program started during the COVID-19 pandemic. LaToya Foster said the financial instability, irregular work hours, depression and high-pressured environments can take its toll on creatives.

Making a living as an artist or entertainer comes with pressures and demands that are different from those in a 9 to 5 job. D.C. is offering mental health support for those who use their talents to provide enjoyment for others.

A new “Care for Creatives” partnership has been launched, between D.C.’s Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment and the George Washington University Community Counseling Services Center.

GW’s Care for Creatives program started during the COVID-19 pandemic. LaToya Foster said the financial instability, irregular work hours, depression and high-pressured environments can take its toll on creatives.

“We recognize there’s a lot of anxiety, turmoil and financial anxiety right now,” Foster said. “We want to make sure that people who may not have health insurance and may not have financial resources are still able to take advantage of these incredible resources.”

A patient will be matched with a counseling intern to support them through what is initially a short-term, solution-oriented therapy, said Mary DeRaedt, a psychologist who heads the program for the university.

“It’s started with a six-session, solution-focused approach that offers them an opportunity that focuses on their creative outlet and the challenges of being a creative entrepreneur in the city of D.C.,” DeRaedt said. “It is pay what you can, meaning we offer services as low as $5 per session for people who cannot afford therapy.”

DeRaedt said coming in once a week is considered best practice for a new patient, “to build that relationship.”

At the end of the six sessions, a patient could opt to continue longer-term therapy, she said.

In-person services are available at GW’s Community Counseling Services Center, at 2134 G St. NW. DeRaedt said telehealth options are also available.

WTOP’s Dan Ronan contributed to this report.

