Montgomery County’s ‘Sweet Release’ program teaches baking skills to inmates

Students in the Sweet Release program bake in a kitchen(WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) Students in the Sweet Release program bake in a kitchen(WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) April is “Second Chance Month,” which spotlights the barriers those with a criminal record face.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, the pathway to a new life for some inmates is sweet, thanks to the “Sweet Release” bakery program.

Ben Stevens, Montgomery County’s director of Correction and Rehabilitation, gave WTOP a tour of the Pre-Release Center in North Bethesda, where the baking program is currently located.

“County Executive Mark Elrich allowed us funding to re-implement our bakery program in about 2018,” Stevens said. “We’re just very thankful that we have a county that supports this program, supports reentry initiatives, and allows us to do this and make differences in people’s lives.”

Stevens pointed out the eight-week bakery program is one of the many different types of programs their department offers that provides certification and skills that equal livable wages for those released.

Stevens brought WTOP to the kitchen where chef Ava Givens was overseeing her class preparing desserts.

Givens left her job as executive chef at Montgomery College to be the bakery program manager, and she told WTOP that her job is more than teaching people how to bake. She pointed out the most important part is to provide them skills so they can get a job.

“We also teach employability skills, teamwork, team building,” Givens said. “A lot of them come in just trying to get away from the everyday jail life, and then they get in here, they actually start learning the skill.”

Out of the four graduates in Givens’ last class, three have found jobs in the field.

“That overwhelmed me with joy,” she said.

Recent graduate Jarrett Grier, who already loved cooking, was visiting in the kitchen and told WTOP he was excited on his first day of class.

“It was a great experience, because we learned how to actually do the recipe step by step. We knew that we can’t skip procedures, because that would mess the recipe up,” he said.

Hard work paid off for Grier — he now works for local bakery Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Barrelin Gibbs Watson, who owns four Montgomery County locations of Nothing Bundt Cakes, explained to WTOP that this program was a passion project for her and her husband, who is a former law enforcement officer.

“We always say, ‘who much is given, much is required.’ … Do you want them back with jobs and careers and full of opportunity, or having to start again from scratch,” Watson said. “These individuals are working hard to build a life for themselves after paying their debt to society.”

During the tour, Stevens and Ivan Downing, division chief of community corrections with the county, spoke to the residents and students by name.

While standing in the kitchen, Stevens pointed out the benefits of the goodies prepared during the “Sweet Release” classes.

“I’m quoting Rich Madaleno, Montgomery County’s CEO, ‘When you’re eating for justice, there are no calories,’” Stevens said.

