NBC News correspondent helps rescue teen driver from burning car on Capital Beltway

A veteran NBC News correspondent helped rescue a driver from a burning car after the teenager crashed into a concrete barrier on the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County at high speed.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

A local reporter stopped to help a driver who crashed on the Capital Beltway.(Courtesy Pete Piringer) A local reporter stopped to help a driver who crashed on the Capital Beltway.(Courtesy Pete Piringer) A veteran NBC News correspondent helped rescue a driver from a burning car after the teenager crashed into a concrete barrier on the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County at high speed.

The journalist, Tom Costello, told NBC News he was driving home Tuesday when he witnessed a “horrific crash” as the car broke into pieces, flipped and landed on the ground.

“It was smoking. It was crushed,” Costello told NBC News’ Hallie Jackson.

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