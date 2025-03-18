Proposed bill would give a boost to fired federal workers filling Montgomery Co. jobs

Federal workers who've been laid off could find themselves at the front of the line when applying for jobs in Montgomery County, thanks to newly proposed county council legislation.

Federal workers who’ve been laid off as part of President Donald Trump’s administration’s stated goal of cutting the size of government agencies could find themselves at the front of the line when applying for jobs in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Council Vice President Will Jawando has introduced legislation, Expedited Bill 10-25, that would make it easier for laid-off federal workers to find work with the county.

“This bill will ensure that the qualified federal employees receive earlier consideration in our hiring process and would guarantee them an interview if they meet the position qualifications,” Jawando said. “We need to send a strong and clear message that we value civil service and public service here in Montgomery County.”

Aside from sending a message, Jawando laid out some practical reasons for the bill he’s proposing.

“We need to retain our talent, we need to prevent brain drain and we need to protect our tax base,” he said.

“These public servants are educated, experienced, dedicated and actually are more diverse than the overall workforce,” Jawando added. “They bring valuable skills that our county needs.”

The bill would apply to displaced federal workers who live in Montgomery County and who received notification that they were subject to a reduction in force on or after Jan. 1, 2025. The bill would sunset one year after becoming effective.

Council President Kate Stewart and council members Andrew Friedson, Kristin Mink, Laurie-Anne Sayles and Marilyn Balcombe are cosponsors of the bill.

Montgomery County has created other hiring preferences, including those for applicants who fall under the Americans with Disabilities Act, county employees who were subject to a reduction in force and veterans with disabilities.

The first hearing for the expedited bill will be held April 1 at 1:30 p.m.

Montgomery County has created a resource page for federal government employees who have lost their jobs, and is holding a series of webinars on topics from mental health resources to understanding worker’s rights.

There are more than 77,000 Montgomery County residents who hold jobs in the federal government.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.