Montgomery Co. braces for change at the federal level; hosts resource fair Sunday

Looking ahead to the changes expected once President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, Montgomery County is holding an event designed to help residents learn what county-based community services are available to them.

“There are going to be changes at the federal level that we need to be ready for, but Montgomery County will continue to do what we have been doing for years, making our county inclusive and welcoming for everyone who lives here,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement released Wednesday.

At a council session on Tuesday, council president Kate Stewart told her colleagues as she was elected to lead the 11-member body, “With a new administration coming into the White House, we know our local communities will be uniquely impacted by federal changes.”

“It is up to all of us to come together and keep Montgomery County moving forward,” she said.

The “United in Service and Support Community Resource Fair” will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, at the County Executive Office Building in Rockville from 1-4 p.m. Dozens of agencies and community organizations that help with everything from housing to employment, to health and wellness will be at the event.

Jaime Flores, assistant director for Marketing, Programs and Outreach with Montgomery County Public Libraries, said representatives from the library will be at the Sunday event.

“I think people often forget that your library card opens up a world of resources here that are absolutely free,” he said.

Flores noted workforce and business development opportunities, as well as skill-building tools, are available. He said he’s excited to share that information with the public.

