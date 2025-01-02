Staff, firefighters decontaminated after fire breaks out in a Montgomery County lab

Research staff and some Montgomery County firefighters are undergoing decontamination process after a fire broke out in a Maryland laboratory.

The research lab, located in Rockville, was evacuated late Thursday morning after the fire that brought more than 50 firefighters to the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

The fire started around 11:15 a.m. at the MilliporeSigma research facility, which is just off Great Seneca Highway near Darnestown Road.

“They did have some smoke conditions. Apparently, they were made aware that there was an autoclave machine that was in use. There was a small fire that involved some material that was being processed,” Piringer said.

Some building staff and firefighters are going through a decontamination process out of an abundance of caution.

