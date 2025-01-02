Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Staff, firefighters decontaminated after…

Staff, firefighters decontaminated after fire breaks out in a Montgomery County lab

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

January 2, 2025, 5:18 PM

Research staff and some Montgomery County firefighters are undergoing decontamination process after a fire broke out in a Maryland laboratory.

The research lab, located in Rockville, was evacuated late Thursday morning after the fire that brought more than 50 firefighters to the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

The fire started around 11:15 a.m. at the MilliporeSigma research facility, which is just off Great Seneca Highway near Darnestown Road.

“They did have some smoke conditions. Apparently, they were made aware that there was an autoclave machine that was in use. There was a small fire that involved some material that was being processed,” Piringer said.

Some building staff and firefighters are going through a decontamination process out of an abundance of caution.

Below is a map of where the fire took place:

google map screenshot
A map of the location of MilliporeSigma research lab in Rockville, Maryland. (Credit Google Maps)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up