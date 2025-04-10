DC private school says cellphone-free classrooms make for better learning

At schools across the D.C. area and the nation, debate continues of whether students should have cellphones in the classroom or not. But in Southeast D.C., at the Washington School for Girls — an independent private Catholic school — the debate ended years ago when classrooms were made no phone zones.

At schools across the D.C. area and the nation, debate continues about whether students should have cellphones in the classroom or not.

But in Southeast D.C., at the Washington School for Girls — an independent private Catholic school — the debate ended years ago when classrooms were made no phone zones.

The result of that decision, the school says, has been more focused students with better interpersonal skills.

“We know that students’ cellphones are like an extension of their hand, as they are for adults,” said Essence Moore, the dean of the school.

Moore said the school made the decision early on that the devices can be a distraction during educational instruction.

Every morning before their first class, students will go to the office where a lockbox sits. Inside that box are phone slots — one for every student.

“When they don’t have their cellphones in class, they are able to be engaged in the lesson. They are able to ask the questions that they need to ask. They are able to just be here, be present, and be able to flourish in ways that they wouldn’t be if they always were attached to their device,” Moore said.

Moore said, as a teacher who has worked in schools where cellphones are allowed, she sees the difference having a no cellphone policy can have on how well students do grade-wise.

“They were a problem because kids were not attentive, or they were participating in behavior that was irresponsible,” she said.

She said for some students, it can be hard to give up the phone, but she believes they’ll later realize the benefit of not having the temptation to check social media or text messages during class.

Moore said getting parents on board involves reducing their anxiety over not being able to contact their kids during the school day. She said easing those concerns comes with having an efficient communications plan.

“The more you do, the more you encourage, overly communicate in a healthy way, that parents will trust you more, and when they trust you, then it’s OK,” Moore said.

Moore said parents can email or call the school to pass along messages to their children, and some even contact her directly.

For Aziza Walker, an eighth grader at the school, she said she supports cellphone-free classes.

“I believe that when you have your cellphone in class, it makes you more eager to see what’s going on outside of class, and that will take your mind to a different place other than just focusing on what’s going on in class,” Walker said.

She said some newer students to the school will complain at times about the ban, but she said their opinions can change over time.

“Sometimes, you have to get used to one thing before you appreciate it,” Walker said.

For eighth grader Carleon Foma, she said she can see the opportunity in a classroom without phones.

“It makes a big difference, because you’re able to just focus on your work and learn new things without being distracted by social media,” Foma said.

Both also see it as a plus that students must talk to one another, because messaging during the school day to a classmate isn’t possible. Foma said she also encourages friends outside of school, who may be able to have phones in class, to talk more than text.

“I do feel like I’m getting them to talk more outside of their phone, because they’re used to just being on their phone during class, not just talking to people face to face,” Foma said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.