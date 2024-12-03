Woman’s body pulled from house in Montgomery Co. following fire

A woman is dead following a house fire in Boyds, Maryland, late Monday night, a spokesman for Montgomery County's fire and rescue service said.

First responders arrived shortly after midnight to a house with heavy smoke and fire conditions in an area between Route 27 and Whites Ferry Road, according to Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County, Maryland’s fire and rescue service.

He said neighbors told firefighters they believed someone was inside the home.

Once the fire was extinguished, a woman’s body was located on the second floor.

Firefighters managed to rescue a dog, despite challenges from “excessive storage clutter in the house,” Piringer said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. He said it was the fourth deadly fire this year in the county.

Below is a map of where the fire took place.

