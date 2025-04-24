As traffic crashes tick up in Md., distracted driving is a top concern for law enforcement

Statewide, Maryland has seen 167 deadly crashes since the beginning of the year. That number last year at this time was 111, and distracted driving remains a big problem.

In the state of Maryland, deadly crashes are up more than 40% compared to this time last year. The numbers come as the state continues to see a common theme behind crashes, including those that claim lives.

Distracted driving, according to Capt. Warren Jensen with Montgomery County police, is one of the biggest problems.

“It’s a huge, huge issue. There are just distractions that didn’t exist years ago,” Warren said.

Statewide, Maryland has seen 167 deadly crashes since the beginning of the year. That number last year at this time was 111, according to the state’s highway safety office.

In Montgomery County, the total so far this year is seven deadly crashes.

“We have a Vision Zero coordinator. We work closely with the Department of Transportation. You know, we want fatalities at zero, and we’re not, we’re not meeting that yet,” Jensen said.

From smartphones to infotainment systems, there is a lot inside the car that can distract drivers. Texting and other forms of communication while driving can also prevent a driver from watching what is happening around them.

In fact, in 2024 the department issued close to 2,000 citations and warnings for distracted driving. That number so far this year is 617.

Jensen said they are also seeing drivers speed more often, which is something that happens in nicer weather, but it can create dangerous situations when combined with distracted driving and more school kids out and about.

In Montgomery County, Jensen said they plan to continue targeted enforcement in the areas with the most crashes. Among them, the Route 355 corridor from North Bethesda to Germantown, and Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road in the Silver Spring area. Another trouble spot is along Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase and Bethesda.

“Everything we’re doing is trying to be very data-driven and trying to reduce collisions,” Jensen said.

Many newer cars tout safety features, which he said, as they get better, will make the roads safer. But Jensen said drivers still have to pay attention for what the safety systems or self-driving systems do not see.

Beyond that, he said there are two things that can help lower crash numbers immediately.

“If we all slow down, pay attention, I think we’re all going to be much better off,” he said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.