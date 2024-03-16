‘We’re still hanging on!’: Businesses and residents in Silver Spring on the continued Purple Line construction

The Purple Line project meant to tie Bethesda to New Carrollton has been delayed to 2027. Area business owners and residents hope construction will finish soon.

Like any other Friday afternoon, customers flock to Ebony Barbers in Silver Spring, Maryland, for a trim before the weekend. But if they were driving, they had to follow the detours around the Bonifant Street business. And coming on foot, they needed to mind the uneven pavement and rows of bright orange jersey barriers along the sidewalk.

Michael Bailey, owner of the barber shop, told WTOP, “Most people think the streets are totally closed down, because they see all the barrels, all the construction equipment out.”

Bailey said that he’s been in business for decades, but the Purple Line construction along Bonifant Street has been a real challenge. “There’s been delay after delay,” he said wearily.

The 16-mile light rail project meant to tie Bethesda to New Carrollton has been under construction for seven years. And on Wednesday, Maryland Transit Administration chief Holly Arnold went before the Board of Public Works to ask for another $425 million and to explain that the project’s been delayed — again — to late 2027.

When questioned about the impact to businesses and pedestrians along the Purple Line route during the BPW meeting Wednesday, Arnold told the board, “We’ve been having multiple conversations with the contractor about setting our expectations … [and that the amended contract] does add additional incentives for them, for the ADA access, for pedestrian access.”

Bailey explained he has nine chairs in his shop, but hasn’t been operating with all of them filled for a while. “Since the project has started, I’ve only received one grant — February of ’22 — and it was less than what I pay a month for rent.”

When asked if he’s got plans to retire anytime soon, Bailey said no. He’d like to see the Purple Line open — once it does, he’s hopeful it will bring customers to the stop that’s just steps from his shop.

In the meantime, he said, “We’re still hanging on, trying to make it!”

Across the street, outside The Bonifant, an apartment building that caters to residents 62 and older, Catherine Davis sat outside with friends, enjoying the mild March weather. Davis and her friends broke into a round of “Happy Birthday,” serenading Davis’ Chihuahua, Lovey, who sat in a baby carriage.

When asked about the impact of the Purple Line construction happening just around the corner from her apartment’s front entrance, Davis said, “Everybody’s worrying about the businesses, but we live here,” and she said the noise and resulting impact is a constant nuisance.

The sidewalks and roadway have been torn up and then patched over repeatedly, and she said for the older residents in her building, who use canes and walkers, that’s posed some real hazards. “It’s very hard to get around as a senior, and sometimes they close off the whole street.”

Davis has only lived at The Bonifant for a few years but has watched the construction process with interest. “And now you say it’s going to be 2027,” before it opens.

“Half of us will be dead by then, but while we’re alive, we’re dealing with this,” she said, gesturing at the construction.

Davis said there have been times when the construction begins in the predawn hours. “We’re old, come on, give us a break,” she said with a laugh.

The Purple Line is intended to fill the lack of east-west transit in the region, and Davis said she can see the logic in that. “Yeah, you do need a connection between Prince George’s and Montgomery County, but was this the way to do it?” She lowered her voice slightly, as if to suggest a conspiratorial tone, “Buses do the same thing.”

Davis said the construction prompted some of her neighbors to move — they just couldn’t take it.

When asked why she’s stayed put, she replied with a laugh, “I’m from Brooklyn, so I can take it.”

