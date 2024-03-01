1 killed, 2 injured in Montgomery Co. crash on Connecticut Avenue

A man was killed and two people were injured overnight Saturday during a crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to police.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. when they were called to the area of Connecticut Avenue at Quincy Street for the report of a crash, police said in a news release Sunday.

Police said that a 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck and a 2012 Mercedes SLK were traveling northbound on Connecticut Avenue before Quincy Street when they “collided in the roadway,” police said.

After the initial crash, police said that the Dodge then struck a Pepco pole and several trees. The driver of the Dodge, Jobani Alfredo Cruz, 29, of D.C. was ejected from the truck and died on the scene, police said.

A woman who was a passenger in the Dodge was injured and transported to an area hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, according to police.

During the crash, the Mercedes overturned, police said. The man driving the Mercedes was also transported to area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Montgomery County police, Chevy Chase Village police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.

The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information about the crash contact detectives at 240-773-6620.

See a map of the crash location below:

