Teen hospitalized after shooting at Glenmont Metro Station

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

February 16, 2024, 6:34 PM

A teen is in the hospital Friday after a shooting at Glenmont Metro Station in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday at the top level of the parking garage there.

Metro Transit Police say the victim — a teenage boy — was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He’s expected to be OK.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

