Montgomery Co. inspector general opens 2 investigations related to harassment allegations against MCPS principal

Montgomery County's inspector general is opening two investigations into the public school system related to allegations of harassment and bullying against a recently promoted high school principal.

One of the region's largest school systems is Montgomery County Public Schools. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

One of the region's largest school systems is Montgomery County Public Schools. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

Montgomery County’s inspector general is opening two investigations into the public school system related to allegations of harassment and bullying against a recently promoted high school principal.

In a Sept. 20 letter to the president of the Montgomery County Board of Education, Inspector General Megan Davey Limarzi confirmed her office is opening the probes, one of which will review how Montgomery County Public Schools handles complaints of misconduct.

The school system has been mired in controversy for more than a month over the promotion of Joel Beidleman to be the principal of Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville.

Last month, The Washington Post reported Beidleman has been the subject of at least 18 verbal or written reports submitted to the school district over the past seven years. All told, according to The Post, 39 current and former staffers said they had been harassed or bullied by Beidleman,

The inspector general’s letter was posted to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass.

“This independent review is an important step toward increased oversight, transparency and accountability,” Glass said.

The Montgomery County Inspector General is opening two investigations related to allegations against Montgomery County Public Schools. This independent review is an important step toward increased oversight, transparency and accountability. pic.twitter.com/gCufjzlgsT — Councilmember Evan Glass (@CMEvanGlass) September 21, 2023

The letter from the inspector general said one of the investigations would focus squarely on “all allegations of misconduct by Dr. Beidleman that have been received since July 2023 as well as any previous allegations that were no yet investigated.”

The other investigation will look at the school system’s process for receiving and responding to allegations of misconduct against school system employees.

“Through this review, we will assess whether MCPS has effective procedures for the receipt, assignment, investigation, referral, resolution, documentation, and retention of allegations of misconduct by its employees,” the letter said.

The inspector general’s investigation is separate from a review carried out by the school system.

Last month, MCPS hired Baltimore-based law firm Jackson Lewis to look into the allegations.

A summary of that report, made public last week, concluded that some school system leaders knew Beidleman was being investigated at the time he was promoted but that they did not “exercise enough diligence to ascertain important details about the investigation” and did not inform the board of education when they learned more.

Board of Education President Karla Silvestre said the law firms’ report detailed “significant and troubling failures by senior management in MCPS.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.