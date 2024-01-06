$6B spending plan emphasizes schools, transportation in Montgomery Co.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich’s capital budget for 2025-2030 totals nearly $6 billion — with the biggest chunk going to…

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich’s capital budget for 2025-2030 totals nearly $6 billion — with the biggest chunk going to Montgomery County Public Schools.

Under the plan, $1.9 billion would go to the school system’s capital projects. In his budget statement, Elrich wrote, “There is simply not funding available to support the requested MCPS CIP schedule” but added that his overall plan included a “modest” increase of 2.3%.

Referring to some of the budget constraints, county budget specialist Rachel Silberman added, “inflation, supply chain deficiencies and labor shortages are all driving up our costs and so, as a result, we have less buying power” to carry out projects.

The plan laid out by Elrich includes funding for high school wellness centers and expanded wellness services programs. Five schools: Damascus, Paint Branch, Northwood, Woodward, and Springbrook high schools would get “full physical and mental health centers.”

Montgomery College, whose budget falls under the MCPS umbrella, would get a more than 12% increase for capital projects including $60 million going toward a fourth campus in the East County.

Transportation

The capital budget also contains $1.7 billion for transportation projects, among them, an acceleration of plans for bus rapid transit (BRT) corridors along Route 355 and Veirs Mill Road.

Richard Madaleno, the county’s Chief Administrative Officer, said there is $588 million for BRT projects like the one that runs from Silver Spring to Burtonsville.

There would also be funding for pedestrian and bike paths, with a cycle track for Fenton Street in Silver Spring, and “shared use” paths on Route 355 in Clarksburg and along Dale Drive.

Housing

There’s an added $194 million for affordable housing. The plan includes $50 million to finance new affordable housing projects.

Elrich called affordable housing “a critical priority” in his plan, adding that the new budget would also provide another $50 million in March.

Recreation and Culture

The budget includes funding for a new library in Clarksburg, “a growing community that doesn’t have a library,” according to Elrich’s statement. And there’s also funding for extra recreational space because Elrich said in his announcement, “we will probably come back and enlarge that because we think the library is probably too small.”

Other projects funded in Elrich’s spending plan include: a new recreation facility in western Montgomery County, an arts and cultural center for Wheaton, support for additional restoration work to the historic Lincoln High School and the Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center in downtown Silver Spring.

Public safety

Two new fire stations — one in Clarksburg and another in White Flint — are getting funds under the spending plan. A new Sixth District Police Station is also included in Elrich’s capital budget plan.

Under the plan, a new facility that would be used for people “experiencing a behavioral health crisis” would be built by fiscal year 2029. The idea is to have that facility serve as an alternative to emergency rooms and the criminal justice system.

Funds would also be used to expand and upgrade security cameras in county-owned parking garages.

Environment

As flood threats rise with climate change, the plan includes $153 million for a “comprehensive flood management plan.”

In a briefing with reporters Wednesday, Elrich explained that recent flooding at Sligo Creek illustrates the problem the region is facing.

“Sligo Creek is one of these really challenging places, because the flow in Sligo Creek is generated by a massive drainage system that extends upcounty,” he said.

Elrich added, “We’ve had problems on River Road, we’ve got problems in neighborhoods that have never had major problems with flooding before.”

The County Council will have the final say on the budget. After a series of hearings, the 11-member council will take its final vote on the county’s operating and capital budget in May.

The Chair of the Montgomery County Council, Andrew Friedson, released a statement on Elrich’s plan, writing that as council president, “my overarching goal is to strategically balance capital investments for schools, fire and police stations, roads, libraries, recreation centers and facility improvements in a fiscally responsible, transparent and sustainable way,” while remaining aware of the financial pressures on county taxpayers.

