Police who make house calls: Takoma Park’s vacant home checks

Before heading out of town for the holidays, Takoma Park, Maryland, residents can sign up for a very targeted neighborhood watch: one where police swing by their homes to make sure not a creature is stirring — or stealing.

The Takoma Park Police Department has been providing the free service since the summer of 2018 according to Catherine Plevy, the agency’s Public Information Manager. Plevy said the idea is to give residents some peace of mind while out of town.

“No one wants to get a call, or get home to a house that’s been robbed,” she told WTOP in an interview.

There are some conditions: the homes must be vacant — police do not want to be disturbing or alarming house or pet sitters, for example. The homes included in the program must also be “single-family homes, duplexes and town houses, not apartments,” Plevy said.

Under the program, police conduct once-a-day checks, looking for any signs of suspicious activity, she said.

And, she said, whether staying in town or leaving for the holidays, there are some basic tips to follow around the holidays. If a Christmas tree is sitting near the window, for example, be sure to close the blinds or curtains.

“That way people aren’t looking to see what kind of gifts you got for Christmas,” Plevy said.

Once the presents are opened and it’s time to put the recycling out, she said to “break down the boxes so they’re not sitting in front of your house and just advertising the things you did get for the holidays.”

Plevy also advised locking up garage doors and sheds, “and if you have an alarm — set it.”

For information about how to sign up, visit the program website.

While the District of Columbia doesn’t have a vacant house check program, homeowners can contact 311 and request a unit do a check of their property. D.C. police also provide tips on safeguarding your home from burglary, forced entry and home invasion.