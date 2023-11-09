Silver Spring woman celebrates 107th birthday; offers secret to long life

A Silver Spring, Maryland, woman is celebrating a big milestone. Thursday marked her 107th birthday.

Catherine Gaines was born in 1916 in D.C. and spent her life in the city until moving to the Aspenwood Senior Living in Silver Spring.

“I have really been very fortunate and blessed that I have been able to live this long,” Gaines told reporters ahead of her birthday bash at the senior living center.

Gaines served in the Women’s Auxiliary Corp during World War II. Once retiring from the Army, Gaines spent almost 20 years as a volunteer at Children’s National Hospital in D.C. She began volunteering after her niece and nephew were treated there.

Gaines said one of her most memorable moments came from her working at the hospital when she met former first lady Michelle Obama. In fact, on display was one of Gaines’ most cherished photos of her with then President Barack Obama and the first lady.

When asked about the advice she would give young people, Gaines said it would be the advice she gives young people and adults alike: keep on learning.

“There is always more to learn,” she said. “Don’t stay home all the time. Go see what’s going on.”

At her birthday celebration, Montgomery County Council member Laurie-Anne Sayles read a county council proclamation which honors Gaines.

“I’m just in awe, I’m honored and just reveling in the moment,” Sayles said about meeting and getting to know Gaines.

Gaines’ great-nephew Darren Williams came to celebrate his “Aunt Kat,” who he said is the one their family turns to for life’s “what if” questions. He said the biggest lesson she has taught him is not to let adversity stop you.

“Going through adversity is nothing that you can’t do. You figure out a way to do it right and still live good,” Williams said.

When asked about the secret of a long-life, Gaines joked that “she eats every day.”

She also believes, like her, you should “appreciate your life.”

When pressed further on whether there is a special food or routine which helps a person live a over a hundred years, she wouldn’t spill the beans on that.

“If I tell you my secret, then everybody knows. So, there you are,” said Gaines.