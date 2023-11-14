‘Menstrual equity’ bill could make period products free in more Montgomery County public bathrooms

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando is proposing a bill that would add menstrual products to items that must be provided in facilities where public bathrooms are required, like restaurants, conference centers and county buildings.

As he introduced the bill Tuesday, Jawando said there are basics that anyone would assume to find in a public restroom. “Clean running water, a functioning toilet, toilet paper and soap.” He continued, “to overlook menstrual health needs in the U.S., and particularly here in Montgomery County, impacts residents and perpetuates a stigma” associated with menstruation.

Council member Kristin Mink commented in support of the bill and said, “Like soap and toilet paper, menstrual products are just a basic hygiene necessity, not a luxury.”

Jawando pointed out that “the background work on this bill, including its initial drafting, revision, research, meetings and more, has been done by women on my staff” along with representatives of government and community groups.

“As a husband to an amazing wife and three incredible daughters,” Jawando said he wants them — “along with everyone, to live in a world free from shame and stigma and have what they need to be healthy and happy.”

In 2021, Maryland passed a state law that requires middle and high schools to install menstrual hygiene product dispensers in women’s bathrooms by 2025. The state also requires that menstrual products be available free of charge for people in prison.

Maryland, D.C., and Virginia don’t tax menstrual products. In Maryland, that tax exempt status applies to sanitary pads, tampons, menstrual cups and other feminine hygiene products.

Jawando is also calling for a resolution on the measure as part of the council’s function acting as the board of health.

A hearing on both measures is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 1:30 p.m.