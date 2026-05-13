‘It’s not easy, but it can be done’: Grandmother’s journey to a bachelor’s degree

There are some who think the American Dream is just that — a dream. They may become believers after meeting Irma García.

Irma García (left), 72, will walk across the stage at George Mason University to receive her bachelor’s degree in public administration.(Courtesy the García family) Irma García (left), 72, will walk across the stage at George Mason University to receive her bachelor’s degree in public administration.(Courtesy the García family) There are some who think the American Dream is just that — a dream. They may become believers after meeting Irma García.

On Saturday, the 72‑year‑old grandmother will walk across the stage at George Mason University to receive her bachelor’s degree in public administration.

This has been García’s goal since before she moved to the United States in 1978.

“I was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in a barrio of San Juan,” García said. “I decided to come here because I wanted to continue my studies.”

She also wanted something else — a better life for her three daughters, all three and under. When she first arrived, she brought her oldest daughter with her. Three months later, she flew back to Puerto Rico to bring home her one‑year‑old twins.

Education wasn’t just encouraged in her family; it was expected. Her grandmother graduated from high school alongside her own sons. Her mother earned a bachelor’s degree after retiring from government service. So García followed the pattern, first studying in Puerto Rico, then transferring credits to Northern Virginia Community College, where she earned a two‑year degree.

She did all of this as a single mom working two jobs — but insists she never felt tired. “I loved my kids so much,” she said. “Even on the weekends when I didn’t work, we were always doing stuff.”

“I worked at Northern Virginia Community College in the purchasing office in Annandale,” she said. “I also had to work at Wendy’s, doing the salad bars at night.”

And that education paid off. “With only a two‑year degree,” García said, “I was even able to be an executive director at a nonprofit. I had beautiful jobs helping people.”

Her daughter, Ileana Muñez, told WTOP, “This has been one of her dreams.”

Muñez says the family still has photos of Irma winning awards in elementary school.

“So, education has been very important to her, and she passed that along to all of us.”

All three of García’s daughters attended college and built careers in law, government, and tech. Her five college‑educated grandchildren helped her navigate the technology needed to finish her degree.

Five years ago, García enrolled at Mason’s Schar School of Policy and Government. Her advisors praised her as “an inspiration” and an “A‑plus advisee.” In class, she joked she felt like “a living museum,” surrounded by students who were the age of her grandchildren.

After she picks up her degree, García hopes to return to nonprofit work on a part‑time basis.

And when asked what she’d tell another single mom with a dream like hers, she didn’t sugarcoat it — but she didn’t discourage anyone either.

“It’s not easy,” she said. “But it can be done. I’m living proof of that.”

Her message was honest, hopeful, and exactly what you’d expect from a grandmother who knows that true success is earned.

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