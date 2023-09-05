Man arrested for Labor Day shooting that injured 3 in Montgomery Co.

A Layhill man has been arrested for shooting three people, including his mother, and killing one of them on Monday, according to Montgomery County police.

A Layhill, Maryland, man has been arrested for shooting three people, including his mother, and killing one of them on Monday, according to Montgomery County police.

Police say 23-year-old Manuel Alejandro Ayala has been charged with first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder and numerous firearm related charges.

According to a news release, police officers and fire rescue personnel responded to a shooting around 7:54 p.m. in the 14200 block of Punch Street in Aspen Hill.

Officers say they located an adult male on the street suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a nearby home, officers say they also found 65-year-old Rosa Maria Benitez-Ozuna, of Layhill, who had died before they were on the scene.

They also located the suspect’s mother, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Ayala is a resident of the home, according to authorities. Police identified him as a suspect and quickly took him into custody.

He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and is awaiting a bond hearing.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.