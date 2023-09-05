Live Radio
Man arrested for Labor Day shooting that injured 3 in Montgomery Co.

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

September 5, 2023, 10:32 PM

A Layhill, Maryland, man has been arrested for shooting three people, including his mother, and killing one of them on Monday, according to Montgomery County police.

Police say 23-year-old Manuel Alejandro Ayala has been charged with first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder and numerous firearm related charges.

According to a news release, police officers and fire rescue personnel responded to a shooting around 7:54 p.m. in the 14200 block of Punch Street in Aspen Hill.

Officers say they located an adult male on the street suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a nearby home, officers say they also found 65-year-old Rosa Maria Benitez-Ozuna, of Layhill, who had died before they were on the scene.

They also located the suspect’s mother, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Ayala is a resident of the home, according to authorities. Police identified him as a suspect and quickly took him into custody.

He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and is awaiting a bond hearing.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

